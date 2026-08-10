4 Firms Guide TPG Mortgage's $117M Cherry Hill REIT Buy

By Isaac Monterose ( August 10, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Residential mortgage real estate investment trust TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. will acquire fellow residential mortgage REIT Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. for more than $117 million in a cash and stock deal guided by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Freshfields LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Mayer Brown LLP, the two companies announced Monday....
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