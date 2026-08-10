School Board Wins Appeal Over Football Game Fatal Shooting
By George Woolston ( August 10, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Monday held that the Pleasantville Board of Education can't be held civilly liable for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was shot at a high school football game, ruling that the boy's estate was unable to demonstrate that the school board acted with deliberate indifference to any foreseeable danger....
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