Investment Firm 777 Partners Hits Ch. 11 To Handle $2B+ Debt

By Clara Geoghegan ( August 10, 2026, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Investment firms 777 Partners and 600 Partners, as well as entities tied to them, filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas with over $2 billion of debt, saying a creditor's involuntary Chapter 7 petition expedited its Chapter 11 plans amid a yearslong wind-down process....
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