Ex-Worker Drops Data Breach Suit Against Aerospace Co. RTX
By Elaine Briseño ( August 11, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A former employee of aerospace defense contractor RTX has dropped a proposed class action he filed last month in Virginia federal court that alleged the company's recent data breach was the result of improperly trained employees and inadequate safeguards....
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