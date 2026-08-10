OCC Takes Swipe At BofA In Post-Jan. 6 Data Sharing Suit

By Jon Hill ( August 10, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A top U.S. banking regulator has waded into a proposed class action accusing Bank of America NA of unlawfully sharing customer information with law enforcement after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, arguing the bank can't use a key regulatory safe harbor to exit the case....
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