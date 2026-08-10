Crypto, Data Center Noise Has 'Shattered' NC Town, Suit Says

By Hayley Fowler ( August 10, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence data center in rural North Carolina is emitting a cacophony of noise that is destroying local residents' quality of life, according to neighbors who allege the operators have refused to take steps to mitigate the alleged nuisance....
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