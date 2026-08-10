Falwell Family Accused Of Self-Dealing In Miami Hotel Suits

By David Minsky ( August 10, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr. sued the former Liberty University president and his family in Florida state court for alleged insider transactions in a Miami Beach hotel company, saying he was stripped of his membership status in the operating agreement and that development rights were transferred without consent....
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