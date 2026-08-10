Okla. Co. Says Rig Seizure Claims Don't Need Redo

By Caroline Simson ( August 10, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma-based oil drilling company urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to disturb a D.C. Circuit ruling ordering Venezuela's state-owned oil company to face long-pending expropriation allegations, saying an underlying circuit split is too narrow to warrant the high court's attention....
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