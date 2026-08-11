Unilever Misleads With 'No Preservatives' Claim, Suit Says

By Mike Curley ( August 11, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New York man is suing Unilever United States Inc. in federal court, alleging it misleads consumers with the labels on nearly 30 Knorr brand products by claiming they're made without artificial preservatives while they contain citric acid....
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