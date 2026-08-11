FCC Again Weighs Carrier Status For Tribal Utility

By Nadia Dreid ( August 11, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is again thinking about designating a telecom owned by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe an eligible telecommunications carrier, which would open the door for the company to receive federal telecom aid....
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