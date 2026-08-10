9th Circ. Backs City Of Tacoma In Pension Liability Rate Fight

By Ben Adlin ( August 10, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel sided with the city of Tacoma, Washington, in a pension fund dispute Monday, holding that a lower court correctly upheld an arbitrator's reassessment of the city's liability after it withdrew from the Western Metal Industry Pension Fund following the expiration of underlying collective bargaining agreements....
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