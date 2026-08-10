Webtoon Investors Seek OK Of $10.1M Deal For Post-IPO Drop
By Sydney Price ( August 10, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Online comics platform Webtoon Entertainment Inc. has reached a $10.1 million deal with its investors to end claims that the company's registration statement for its 2024 initial public offering concealed the minimal growth the company was experiencing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.