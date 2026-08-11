4th Circ. Sides With Outback In Contentious Injury Suit

By Mike Curley ( August 11, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has freed Outback Steakhouse's Florida branch from a slip-and-fall suit that went through two contentious trials, finding that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in booting the plaintiff's original attorney from the case, excluding a new expert witness report or allowing Outback to strike the only two Black prospective jurors....
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