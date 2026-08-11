AI Data Mining Is Changing FCA Enforcement

By Melissa Maxman and Michele St. Julien ( August 11, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- For decades, successful False Claims Act cases typically began with insider information from employees, competitors or other individuals with firsthand knowledge of alleged misconduct. Increasingly, however, FCA investigations are emerging from statistical anomalies identified through artificial intelligence-assisted analysis of publicly available data....
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