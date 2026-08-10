9th Circ. Won't Revisit Kids' Suit Over Trump's Energy EOs
By Lauren Berg ( August 10, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit on Monday declined to rehear a group of youths' legal challenge of President Donald Trump's executive orders spurring the use of fossil fuels to meet the country's energy needs....
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