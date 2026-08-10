ModivCare, Execs Must Face Suit Over Cash Flow Woes

By Katryna Perera ( August 10, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has declined to toss a shareholder class action against patient transportation company ModivCare Inc. over its alleged failure to disclose the negative impact of certain contract renegotiations, finding that the investors pled actionable misstatements made by the company....
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