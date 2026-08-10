Pharma Co. To Pay $46M Over Transplant Drug Kickbacks
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 10, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will enter a deferred prosecution agreement and pay more than $46 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations that the North Carolina-based drug manufacturer paid kickbacks to spur prescriptions and purchases of its kidney transplant immunosuppression drug Envarsus XR, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday....
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