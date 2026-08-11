Electric Aircraft Biz Investors Settle SPAC Suit For $15M
By Jarek Rutz ( August 11, 2026, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Archer Aviation stockholders have reached a $15 million settlement in the Delaware Chancery Court to resolve litigation accusing the backers of the SPAC that took the electric-aircraft venture public of misleading investors about Archer's prospects and unfairly steering them into a $1.7 billion merger....
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