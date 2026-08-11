Renewed Gold Mining In Mojave National Preserve Halted
By Crystal Owens ( August 11, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A federal district court judge has halted gold mining within the Mojave National Preserve, saying the National Park Service violated a law designed to protect sensitive ecosystem by authorizing an Australian company to resume operations in the preserve based on an outdated plan without requiring compliance with current environmental regulations....
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