Atty Can't Represent His Securities Class Claims, Judge Says

By Sydney Price ( August 11, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court has prohibited an attorney from serving as class counsel in his proposed class action accusing a group of financial services companies of running a scheme driven by high commissions and undisclosed conflicts of interest, saying the suit can only be refiled if new class counsel is brought in....
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