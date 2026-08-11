AI Voice Co. Execs Sold $19M In Inflated Stock, Investor Says

By Ben Adlin ( August 11, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Top executives at voice recognition and synthesis firm SoundHound AI Inc. lied about the company's performance in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures, alleges an investor's derivative lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, and that allowed the leaders to sell their stock holdings at "artificially inflated" prices....
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