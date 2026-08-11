Cash Advance Co. Loses Coverage Bid For $1B NYAG Row
By Katryna Perera ( August 11, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Merchant capital advance provider Yellowstone Capital LLC has lost its bid for coverage of costs incurred in a $1 billion settlement with the New York attorney general over claims that it gouged small businesses, as a New Jersey federal judge found Yellowstone's insurance policy excludes coverage for claims of unfair business practices....
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