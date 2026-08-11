Mangione's Jury Will Be Anonymous In NY Murder Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon ( August 11, 2026, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday revealed plans for an anonymous jury for Luigi Mangione's upcoming murder trial, where he will face charges that he gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson....
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