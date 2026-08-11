Colo. Panel Mulls Insurer's Bid To Reverse $170M Verdict

By Rachel Konieczny ( August 11, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. urged the Colorado Court of Appeals on Tuesday to reverse a nearly $170 million jury award for a Colorado worker who sustained a "catastrophic" brain injury on the job, arguing that the trial court failed to properly instruct the jury on physical impairment damages....
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