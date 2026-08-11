Microsoft Fights Gamer Suit Over 'Garden-Variety' Valve Deal

By Rachel Riley ( August 11, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has urged a Washington federal judge to toss PC gamers' proposed class action accusing the tech giant of forging an illegal price-matching pact with video game developer Valve Corp., saying the plaintiffs' counsel has spent years arguing contrary claims that Valve bullied publishers into accepting its terms....
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