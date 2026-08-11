Blue States Say OCC Overstepped On Escrow Interest Rules
By Jon Hill ( August 11, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-led coalition of nearly a dozen states sued Tuesday to overturn the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's recent rules that exempt national banks from state laws requiring the payment of interest on homeowners' escrow account funds....
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