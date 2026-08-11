'Joker' Producer Pleads Not Guilty To $100M Investment Fraud
By Lauraann Wood ( August 11, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The producer behind the 2019 movie "Joker" and other notable projects pled not guilty Tuesday to seven federal wire fraud charges accusing him of stealing at least $100 million from investors who thought they were putting money into future projects....
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