Whiskey Business: Parsing The 9th Circ. Jack Daniel's IP Toss

By Sara Gold ( August 17, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property practitioners may recall the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 ruling in Jack Daniel's Properties Inc. v. VIP Products Inc., which limited the application of the First Amendment-based Rogers defense in trademark infringement cases....
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