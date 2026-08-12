SpaceX On Hunt For More Spectrum

By Nadia Dreid ( August 12, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- SpaceX is hungry for more spectrum, telling the Federal Communications Commission it ought to set "aggressive, technology-agnostic" buildout milestones in order to get new wireless satellite services to market just as the company unveils plans to build its own terrestrial network....
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