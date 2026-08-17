Calif. Justices' Ruling Reshapes Midcase Appeal Strategy
By Josh Patashnik ( August 17, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court's unanimous July 16 decision in Maniago v. Desert Cardiology Consultants' Medical Group Inc. resolves a long-running split among intermediate appellate courts in the state and delivers a clear message to civil litigators: A voluntary dismissal cannot be used as a shortcut to appellate review of interlocutory orders.[1]...
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