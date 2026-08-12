Ill. Panel Keeps Toxic Tort Jurisdiction Law Intact
By Celeste Bott ( August 12, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Tuesday refused to revive a Republican-led challenge to a sweeping state law expanding the state's jurisdictional reach in toxic tort cases, saying it was barred from reviewing the Legislature's compliance with its own internal procedures but renewing concerns about being required to "turn a blind eye" to lawmakers' potential constitutional violations....
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