BNY Should Face Stanford Ponzi Suit In NJ, Judge Says

By Sydney Price ( August 13, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge recommended that a class action alleging the Bank of New York Mellon's involvement in R. Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme be removed to New Jersey, saying the claims do not belong within the wider multidistrict litigation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.