Disney, Warner Fight AI Co.'s Bid To Trim Copyright Case

By Ivan Moreno ( August 12, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal urged a California federal court on Wednesday to reject Midjourney's bid to narrow their copyright lawsuit, arguing the artificial intelligence company is misreading the U.S. Supreme Court's March ruling limiting secondary copyright liability for internet service providers and that the decision does not foreclose claims of intentionally promoting infringement....
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