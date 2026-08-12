Lawmakers Probe Rare Earths Co. Over $620M DOD Loan
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 12, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers have asked the CEO of Vulcan Elements to address reports that a senior White House adviser pressed defense officials to loan the rare earths startup $620 million after a firm affiliated with Donald Trump Jr. invested in it....
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