Simon & Simon Seeks Loss Records In Uber, FedEx Suit
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 13, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia injury firm Simon & Simon PC has asked a federal judge to order Uber and FedEx to submit records showing alleged financial losses in their Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations lawsuit accusing the firm of scheming to falsify medical records to boost injury claims against the companies....
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