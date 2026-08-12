9th Circ. Upholds Ex-ITT Students' $12M Loan Fraud Win
By Emily Lever ( August 12, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Wednesday affirmed a $12 million judgment to former students of bankrupt for-profit college ITT Education Services Inc., saying their RICO claims against student loan servicers weren't time-barred because evidence showed the students had no way of knowing they were being scammed more than four years before they filed suit....
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