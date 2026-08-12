DOJ Charges 11 For 1,000+ 'Sham Marriages'

By Frank G. Runyeon ( August 12, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors have charged 11 people with running a decade-long scheme that allegedly took in tens of millions of dollars to facilitate over 1,000 "sham marriages to fraudulently obtain immigration status," primarily for Chinese nationals....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.