Decoding Arbitral Disputes: Award Enforcement Is Just Step 1

By Josep Galvez ( August 13, 2026, 7:43 PM BST) -- This article is part of a monthly column that delves into the most critical cross-border investment and commercial disputes over arbitral award enforcement. In this installment, I discuss the enforcement of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes award against South Sudan and its central bank, and how, in these types of cases, such an award is just the beginning of the road to recovery for a creditor. ...
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