Glenmark Will Pay $15.3M To End Humana's Price-Fixing Claims

By Brian Steele ( August 13, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has agreed to settle generic-drug price-fixing claims brought by Humana Inc. in three lawsuits centralized in Pennsylvania-based multidistrict litigation, according to a filing with Indian stock exchanges....
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