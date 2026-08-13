Brighthouse Strikes $9.25M Deal In Life Policy Rate Suit
By Danielle Ferguson ( August 13, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class on Wednesday asked a New York federal court to preliminarily approve a $9.25 million settlement to resolve allegations that Brighthouse Life Insurance breached contracts by failing to lower cost of insurance rates despite improvements in mortality data on which the insurer purportedly relied to determine costs....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.