Wireless Cos. Want FCC Protection In Upper Microwave Bands
By Christopher Cole ( August 13, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Top wireless carriers are seeking assurance from the Federal Communications Commission that it will not craft new rules in the upper microwave spectrum bands that could lead to interference with their licensed use of the airwaves....
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