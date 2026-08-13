Calif. Judge OKs $57M Deal On Former Navy Site's Cleanup

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 13, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a $57 million settlement between the U.S. government and Tetra Tech EC Inc., resolving claims that the company billed the Navy for radiation cleanup work at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard that it never performed....
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