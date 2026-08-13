DOJ Backs X Corp.'s 5th Circ. Advertiser Boycott Appeal

By Bryan Koenig ( August 13, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Justice Department backed X Corp. on Wednesday by arguing in a Fifth Circuit amicus brief that a Texas federal judge botched the antitrust injury analysis when tossing a lawsuit accusing Mars, CVS, Nestle, Lego, Tyson Foods and other advertisers of agreeing to boycott the social media platform after Elon Musk's purchase....
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