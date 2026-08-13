John Deere Workers Fight Bid To Toss Severance Claims

By Benjamin Morse ( August 13, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Former John Deere workers urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to preserve proposed class claims alleging the company manipulated performance ratings to reduce severance payouts, arguing its severance program is governed by federal benefits law and that they plausibly alleged they were entitled to benefits....
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