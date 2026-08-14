Chicago Deputy Corp. Counsel Accused Of Disability Bias
By Lauraann Wood ( August 14, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A deputy corporation counsel in Chicago's legal department has been hit with discrimination claims for allegedly treating a supervising attorney's physical disability and workplace accommodation with "open hostility" before summoning her to a baseless disciplinary meeting in retaliation against her internal complaint....
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