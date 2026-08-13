'Jump Must Litigate': 7th Circ. Clarifies Arb. Enforcement Rule

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 13, 2026, 11:53 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit rejected trading firm Jump Trading LLC's bid to arbitrate a putative securities class action Thursday, finding that courts, not arbitrators, must decide whether disputes belong in arbitration when the parties haven't signed an arbitration agreement, furthering a circuit split and holding that "Jump must litigate."...
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