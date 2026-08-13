Full 5th Circ. Moots Challenge Of Trump's Use Of Enemies Act

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 13, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit Thursday tossed three Venezuelan nationals' lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's use of a 1798 wartime law to try to deport them and other Venezuelans, saying the proposed class case was now moot after the government deported them without invoking the law....
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