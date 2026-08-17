Ukraine Bank Says Arbitrator Issue In $1.1B Suit Is Overstated

By Joyce Hanson ( August 17, 2026, 11:34 PM EDT) -- One of Ukraine's largest banks has urged a D.C. federal judge not to pause its lawsuit seeking to enforce a $1.1 billion arbitral award against Russia, saying the country overstates a French court's doubts about the impartiality of one of the arbitrators in the dispute....
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