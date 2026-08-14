OpenAI Fights Sanctions Bid In News Copyright MDL

By Ivan Moreno ( August 14, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- OpenAI on Friday urged a New York federal judge to reject sanctions that could bar it from relying on a 20 million-chat evidence sample in copyright litigation brought by The New York Times and other news organizations, arguing it did not violate a preservation order or misrepresent its ability to search for copyrighted material....
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