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Calif. Ruling Limits Strict Liability In Lateral Support Cases

By Paul Weinberg ( August 18, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- California law has, through the last 100 years, established and maintained a pattern and expectation on the part of real property owners that their neighbors above or below them, or to the side of them, won't do anything to their property that will jeopardize their property's stability and support....

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